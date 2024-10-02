A book that travelled the world with a former pupil has been returned to the school’s library 60 years after it first left.

Brian Buckley, now 95, took the Latin exercise book with him when he left Grantham’s King’s School in 1943 and embarked on a continent-spanning life journey.

Though his family lived locally and ran the Old Malt Shovels inn, Brian boarded at King’s School from 1940 to 1943 on a Kesteven Educational Scholarship.

From left Dedrie McKie hands the book to librarian Katie Hobbs and head boy Jim Gleed. Photo: Supplied

He later moved to Stamford before working in Cornwall, Durham, and eventually settling in British Columbia, Canada.

His daughter, Deirdre McKie, recently made the 4,300-mile trip from Canada to return the book to King’s School.

As part of a personal pilgrimage, she retraced her father’s journey across the UK, visiting Cornwall and Durham before stopping in Grantham.

The book, an elementary Latin translation book, has travelled the world for the past 60 years. Photo: Supplied

During her visit, Deirdre met headmaster Simon Pickett and head boy Jim Gleed, returning the book and receiving a school history book and photos for her father.

Reflecting on her “meaningful” visit, Deirdre said: “The people were very gracious, and I really enjoyed the tour and a chance to see some of the places – still there – that my father would have spent time more than 80 years ago.

“It is a very special pilgrimage of sorts I am on. My father has always been grateful that his parents decided to take the scholarship route for him. He also describes a life that had little idle time.”

A photo of the inside of the 95-year-old book. Photo: Supplied

Brian fondly remembers boarding with twelve students and learning the value of education, which he passed to his family. He also still has his original school straw boater.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said it was “a fantastic glimpse into the history of this amazing school”.

“I was amazed that both the book and Brian’s original straw boater have survived 80 years and thousands of miles of travel, and I think that tells you something about the affection that our alumni have for our incredible school,” he said.

“It was delightful to meet Deirdre, and I hope Brian will enjoy the book about the history of the school, along with the photos and stories we sent her back to Canada with.”