Community hub members have come together to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Members of the Dementia Cafe at the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, came together yesterday (Wednesday, June 5) to mark D-Day.

BHive volunteer Rob Dixon said: “The atmosphere, the laughter, the cheering, the buzz was simply incredible.

Some members dressed in 1940s attire.

“Thank you to the amazing work of volunteers Brian, Helen Graves, Ann McGirr, Katie-Louise Loosemoore and several others for putting on the D-Day landing remembrance.”

The members came together for a lunch to commemorate D-Day.

Laughter and cheer was all around!

A flash back to the 1940s.

Sandwiches were on offer for guests.

Members of the Dementia Cafe came together to commemorate D-Day.

D-Day marks 80 years today (Thursday, June 6) since the Normandy landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history.