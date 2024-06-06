BHive Community’s Dementia Cafe members in Grantham commemorate D-Day 80th anniversary
Community hub members have come together to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Members of the Dementia Cafe at the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, came together yesterday (Wednesday, June 5) to mark D-Day.
BHive volunteer Rob Dixon said: “The atmosphere, the laughter, the cheering, the buzz was simply incredible.
“Thank you to the amazing work of volunteers Brian, Helen Graves, Ann McGirr, Katie-Louise Loosemoore and several others for putting on the D-Day landing remembrance.”
D-Day marks 80 years today (Thursday, June 6) since the Normandy landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history.