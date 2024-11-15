A businessman is once again appealing for Christmas selection boxes to donate to children.

Matt Wainwright, of Four Seasons Future Planning in Grantham, is calling upon the public for a third year to donate selection boxes from today (Friday, November 15) until Friday, December 13.

Once all the boxes are collected, Matt, who will be dressed as Santa, and some helpful elves will be delivering them to Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship schools, Grantham Hospital patients, Newton House Care Home and some other organisations.

Matt Wainwright, managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd, with the Christmas selection boxes he collected in 2022.

Matt said: “Our goal is to collect as many selection boxes as possible to bring some Christmas cheer to children and parents in our community.

“Last year, with the incredible generosity of Grantham and surrounding communities, we collected 750 selection boxes!

“This year, the more donations we receive, the more organisations we’ll be able to reach.

“Thank you in advance for people’s generosity and support in making this holiday season special for those in need.

“Let’s spread the holiday spirit together!”

Anyone who wishes to donate a selection box can drop them off at Four Seasons Future Planning in The Maltings, Wharf Road, Grantham.

Alternatively, people can call Matt on 01476 850045.