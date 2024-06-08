A councillor hopes to get the younger generation involved with a new town council.

As the Grantham Town Council meeting on Monday (June 3) was drawing to a close, Councillor Elvis Stooke asked if in the future, the council would consider working with younger people in town.

Coun Stooke said: “As we are fully aware, the district council has a youth council.

Councillor Elvis Stooke.

“I think, not now as we have loads going on, I would like to see going forward that we see a town council youth group which we can work with.

“I just think it would be good and it also brings in that youth side to our town council as well.

“It also involves the younger generation which I am very big about within the town, as well as the district.”

Coun Stooke has previously regarded the younger generation as the “future going forward” and that it was important for the “younger generation within Grantham to understand how local politics work”.

Last year, he organised for the Grantham Scouts to visit the South Kesteven District Council chambers during UK Parliament Week to understand the “day to day business” during UK Parliament Week.

