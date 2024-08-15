A volunteer-run club that has trained hundreds in life-saving has celebrated its 50th anniversary with an awards ceremony.

Founded in 1971 by Peggy Fryer, Nora English, and Cecil and Edna Fountain, the Grantham Life Saving Club (GLSC) has dedicated itself to "safeguarding lives, in, on, and near water" through volunteer-led training and education.

Managed solely by volunteers, the Grantham Life Saving Club remains committed to its life-saving mission and continues to support the community as it celebrates 50 years.

The club celebrated the achievements of its members and celebrated 50 years of service recently. Photo: Supplied

The 50th anniversary celebration, held at the Meres Leisure Centre, recognised the efforts of its members and volunteers over the years.

Among the highlights was the presentation of the Brian Hubbard Dedication Award to Barbara Rowlandson, who has been a stalwart member and committee contributor for over 30 years.

Ruth Bourner, a representative of the club, said: “Brian Hubbard was our club chairman until 2022 and has been a key member of the club for many years. He is extremely well respected and thought of for his unwavering dedication.”

Barbara Rowlandson receiving the Brian Hubbard award from Ian Fulcher, club chairman/senior trainer. Photo: Supplied

The evening included Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) certificates, medallions, and additional awards for exceptional support.

This recognition not only celebrated past achievements but also aimed to inspire continued dedication among current members.

Today, the GLSC operates with 62 young members and 15 dedicated volunteers.

Some of the the trophies on offer. Photo: Supplied

The club’s training sessions, held weekly, are divided into two groups: Rookies and National Life Saving Academy students.

Each session focuses on essential skills, including CPR, lifesaving swimming techniques, and poolside rescues, adhering to the RLSS qualification structure.

“The club has a family atmosphere, and children and young people gain invaluable lifesaving skills in a fun environment,” said Ruth.

“Our members benefit greatly from this training by learning vital lifesaving skills, developing their interpersonal skills, and building confidence and social skills.”

Amanda Foster, a parent and volunteer trainer, said: “My son Tom has progressed through a wide range of RLSS Rookie awards in recent years with the club and is due to commence his NLA training in September.

“He thoroughly enjoys all aspects of the training and looks forward to attending each week. He has learnt so many new skills with the club and enjoys the club ethos of learning while having fun.”

The club plays a significant role in the local community by training pool lifeguards for various facilities, including Grantham Meres, schools, and hotels.

Additionally, GLSC participates in community events like the Grantham Rotary Club Swimarathon, which further strengthens its ties with the community.

Challenges have not been absent over the past five decades.

The Covid-19 pandemic posed a severe threat to the club's operations, but the commitment of volunteers such as Mel, Ian, and Gemma Fulcher ensured its survival.

“Our club would not be able to operate without our volunteers, and we are hugely grateful to them all. It is never easy to recruit new volunteers, and following a recent restructure, we are very thankful to those who have recently joined our committee,” said Ruth.

A recent expansion of the volunteer base and a £1000 grant from the Grantham Rotary Club Swimarathon are set to enhance the club’s training resources and outreach efforts.

The GLSC plans to increase visibility through social media and local promotions.

Prospective members can connect via Facebook, the website, or visit Meres Leisure Centre on Wednesdays.