Another night of laughter heads to town on the spookiest day of the year.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club night at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham returns on Thursday, October 31.

Topping the bill is Angela Barnes, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard’s Good News and Mock the Week.

Angela Barnes.

With her sharp delivery and skillful, hard-hitting lines, crowds are in for a treat.

Opening the night will be Mancunian comedian and writer Alex Boardman, who is known for his unique brand of flattery and abuse.

Completing the line up will be Romanian professional stand-up comedian Radu Isac.

Since moving to the UK he has switched to performing in English and has done so seamlessly, winning various comedy competitions, including Funhouse's own ‘Should I stay or Should I Go?’ Champions' title.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets are available from https://tinyurl.com/October-comedy-night.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.