A new event will showcase the town’s growing music scene this month.

Live music fans in Grantham can look forward to an evening of high-energy performances as Ignite the Night takes over The Gingerbread on Saturday, February 15.

“With a focus on original music and a lively atmosphere, this isn’t just another night out—it’s a chance to connect with the local community, discover new sounds, and immerse yourself in the excitement of live performances,” organisers said.

“Whether you're a music enthusiast, a curious newcomer, or just looking for a great time, Ignite the Night is your destination for an electrifying live music experience.”

Headlining the night is Lincoln-based post-punk band Televised Mind, known for their sharp lyrics, catchy hooks, and raw live performances.

Their music has aired nationally on BBC 6 Music, Radio X and Absolute Radio. Their debut EP is out later this year.

Also performing are Grantham’s own The Dysarts, who have been making waves across the East Midlands since 2023.

After playing at Party in the Park and supporting Vigilantes, the indie-rock band is refining its sound and working on new material.

Completing the lineup is Matt Darin, an indie-folk artist blending introspective songwriting with electronic elements.

With support from BBC Introducing and praise from NME, Matt’s latest single Dirty was released on January 24, giving fans a taste of his evolving style.

Tickets are available through TicketSource, with prices ranging from £7.50 to £10.

Doors open at 7pm, with organisers promising an energetic night of live music.