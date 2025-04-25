A popular music show will return to a town theatre next month with features from local artists and support for a community project.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host the Rock Into 2025 event on Friday, May 2.

Following last year's success, the show returns to showcase local talent, including Trevor Leeson, former guitarist and singer with the Mersey Beats, and Terry Carey, known for his powerful voice.

Fans can enjoy performances from 60s/70s band Premier Cru, local trio Dunne and Rusted, and up-and-coming talent Hermione Johnson.

The Grantham Twinning Association, which sponsors the event, has committed to supporting the BHive Community project, with part of the proceeds benefiting the initiative.

Tickets are priced at £16 (£14 concessions) and are available now.

The event promises an exciting evening of music, supporting both local culture and community projects.