A young man who took up running during lockdown has competed in a triathlon competition in New Zealand.

Joe Hayes, from Barrowby near Grantham, competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships on Sunday (December 15), completing the course in 5hr 14min 51sec.

Starting in the last wave of the day as he was one of the youngest competitors, Joe, 23, completed the race, achieving a personal best in his swimming.

Joe Hayes during the race.

On his race, Joe said: “The venue as a whole was crazy. The vibes were amazing and the course was beautiful.

“I managed to have a great swim. I was swimming with some some strong guys and managing to take over some people from the waves of people that started ahead of us.

“Onto the bike, it was a rolling course, very exposed to the elements, but luckily it wasn’t windy.

“Starting the run, I was already a bit warm from the bike, so I set off a lot slower than my planned pace.

Joe Hayes will be taking part in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand this weekend. Photo: Supplied

“I aimed to pick it up after 5k, but I got far too hot and completely overheated, so it was just a ‘finish the job’ kind of day.

“Knowing after the race I had got heat stroke, it was a good job I didn’t push through it.

“Throwing up for the hours to come after the race wasn’t fun!”

Joe’s journey into triathlons began during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Joe said it was a special moment to represent his country on the world stage. Photo: Supplied

“Starting the sport was mainly just a way to keep myself occupied,” he said.

“I started with running and then bought a bike. I had swam at the Meres Leisure Centre since I was a kid, and pre-covid, I wanted to start back anyway.

“So, after seeing videos of triathlons and Ironmans, it seemed the natural progression.”

From there, he added cycling and swimming, eventually progressing to triathlons. Joe shared that consistency in training has been key:

“Preparing for this race has been interesting. With it being in December and my first race of the year in May, it’s been a long season.

Joe has been training consistently for the challenge. Photo: Instagram/hayesjoetri

“I’ve had to train indoors a lot more due to the poor weather in the UK and fight with the darker mornings and evenings.

Training has focused on daily consistency, with two workouts on weekdays and longer sessions at weekends.

“It’s all about stacking good sessions day after day,” said Joe.

Joe qualified for the world championships through a strong performance in Bolton.

His most memorable moment was competing in Hamburg alongside triathlon idol and five-time world champion Jan Frodeno in his final year.

“To be on the same racecourse as him was very special for me,” Joe said.

While he felt the pressure of competing at a top level, Joe explained: “As this is my first world championship, I just want to embrace it and show whatever I have on the day.”

Joe’s advice for aspiring triathletes is to start small and find what you enjoy.

“Try a couple of sprints, Olympic distances, and Ironman 70.3. Stay consistent, and if you can, find a coach—they’re worth every penny,” he said.

Joe plans to compete in half-Ironman events and local races next year, proving how a lockdown pastime can lead to global success.