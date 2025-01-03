Home   Grantham   News   Article

Overnight collision delays traffic on A1 southbound near Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:13, 03 January 2025

Traffic on the A1 this morning (Friday) was delayed due to a crash on the southbound carriageway overnight.

One vehicle crashed at around 11pm last night (Thursday).

It resulted in the A1 southbound in Lincolnshire being closed between the A52 (Barrowby) and A607 (Harlaxton), near Grantham.

Traffic has built up on the A1 this morning as investigations continue. Photo: RSM Photography
East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance both attended the incident earlier but have since left the scene.

However, Lincolnshire Police and National Highways traffic officers have remained at the scene overnight to carry out further investigations.

According to the AA and National Highways traffic maps, the incident occurred on the A1 southbound exit slip to the A52 Tollemache Road North.

The road was closed while investigations were ongoing. Photo: RSM Photography
Delays this morning stretched back to the turn-off for Little Ponton and up to the turn-off for Barrowby Road.

Diversions were put in place along the A52 through to the Harlaxton Road interchange.

During the investigation, traffic speeds averaged around 15mph, with delays of 10 minutes reported by National Highways.

The air ambulance was called to the incident. Photo: RSM Photography
The road was closed while investigations were ongoing. Photo: RSM Photography
Normal traffic conditions were expected to resume by 9am, but this is subject to change.

