A long-time mechanic has launched a tyre fitting depot to meet local demand.

Karl Cooper, who has lived in Grantham since the age of 14, recently opened Cooper's Tyres, providing a full range of tyre services.

After 26 years at ATS, where he built a strong customer base, Karl decided to take the plunge and start his own business.

The service, which began as a mobile operation, has expanded to include a depot on Ruston Road, in Alma Park, offering a full range of services with both convenience and flexibility to customers.

“What Cooper’s Tyres provides to its customers is a professional, honest, reliable, fully competitive, and extremely friendly service,” said Karl.

“I provide both a mobile and unit-based service, which allows customers to select where they would like the work to be carried out; this results in less downtime for them, both socially and while they are at work.”

The business covers Grantham and surrounding areas, including Nottingham, Lincoln, and Peterborough. “Anywhere within an hour or so will be considered,” he added.

Karl credits his years at ATS and support from his family for helping him launch the venture.

“Although I had been thinking about setting up my own business for some time, it was through customer feedback and comments suggesting that I start a mobile service, that gave me that final push and confidence to go ahead.

“I had tremendous support from my family not only whilst starting the business but even now as it grows.”

Cooper’s Tyres operates 24/7, serving local clients and national roadside assistance companies.

Karl’s career began in 1997, the day he left Central Technology and Sports College at 16.

“I was walking past the ATS depot in East Street and decided, completely spontaneously, to go in to see if they had any jobs going,” he explained.

“I was very fortunate that the area manager was there visiting and gave me an interview there and then. I started a six-month probation period, and as they say, the next 26 years is history.”

His career took him across North London and East Anglia before returning to manage Elmer Street in 2017.

Karl said the new business had taken off at an “extremely fast” pace after customers stayed loyal to his service, making it practically a 24-hour service.

Looking to the future, Karl aims to grow the business further, with plans to expand into the town centre and create jobs for locals.

He would like to take on apprentices to provide work for school leavers like himself and said he would also like to pass on the family business to one of his children.

Karl now works with his former ATS colleague, David France, who retired after 56 years. The pair bring 82 years of combined experience.