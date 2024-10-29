A comedian born 100 years ago is honoured in a new show.

Hancock’s Half Hour comes to the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Saturday, November 9, from 7.30pm.

The show is based on the works of comedian Tony Hancock, born in 1924 and who burst onto the scene on the BBC in 1954 with his comedy show which was unlike anything the public had experienced before.

The show was made up of a well-known cast, including Carry On stars Sidney James, Hattie Jacquees and Kenneth Willams.

Hambledon Productions is recreating three lost episodes of the show for the stage, including The Auction, The Russian Prince and The Bequest.

Grimsby-born actor and playwright John Hewer has reworked the episodes and plays the lead himself for Hambledon Productions.

Commemorating 100 years of Tony Hancock and 70 years of Hancock’s Half Hour, audiences can take a trip down memory lane in the new show.

Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/Hancock-show.

Tickets cost £16.