A couple are celebrating 65 years of love, from wartime to wedded bliss.

Grantham duo Malachy (Mal) and Miriam Tiernan (née Temple) are marking their Blue Sapphire anniversary today (Thursday, July 25).

The pair tied the knot in 1959 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Grantham when Mal was 24 and Miriam was 21.

Mal and Miriam Tiernan will be celebrating 65 years of marriage.

Mal, 89, from County Mayo, Ireland, moved to England in 1951.

He lived in Huddersfield and London before settling in Grantham, working on the railways for Tersons and later at Robert’s in Bottesford.

The lovely couple on their wedding day.

He spent 40 years at Vaculug, retiring in 2000.

Miriam, 86, a Grantham native, studied at Grantham Girls’ Central School.

She worked at Freeman Hardy and Willis shoe factory, then from home as a leather machinist while raising her children, and later at Luther Austin and Withambrook Furniture, retiring at 60.

The pair met at the local picture house, and Mal was “immediately smitten”.

The couple, who now live in Barrowby Gate, fondly remember their wedding day despite the post-war challenges.

Daughter Helen said: “They both remember their wedding day fondly. Although the wartime rationing had been lifted, times were still very difficult.

“They talk of preparing their own wedding buffet for the reception at Miriam’s parents' house, leaving it covered up ready. Mal says it was curled up sandwiches.”

The couple enjoyed a brief honeymoon in London, staying at the Waverley Hotel on Southampton Row.

Returning to Grantham, they initially lived with Miriam’s parents before finding a place of their own.

Their family includes two children, Helen and Kevin, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Kevin and his family now reside in Perth, Australia, where they have settled and established a successful business.

Mal and Miriam attribute their lasting marriage to love, laughter, and mutual respect.

“They both say they have never had an argument in 65 years,” said Helen.

Mal humorously adds that always doing as he’s told has played a part.

Their journey, filled with family holidays in the UK and later adventures abroad, continues to inspire those around them.

Last year, the couple revisited their honeymoon hotel with their daughter and son-in-law, although it had since changed its name.