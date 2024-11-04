A Fulbeck couple has been bringing their racing entertainment — but not the kind you’d think — for more than 35 years.

Barrie Butler and his wife June moved from High Wycombe to the village in 2018, where Barrie launched his private taxi business — BB Travel Fulbeck — rather than retire from his career as a coach driver.

But it’s not just BB Travel that keep Barrie busy, but also his fundraising enterprise — maggot racing, which they run in order to raise money for TS Jaguar, Royal Marine Cadets.

Charity maggot racing. Barrie Butler with his maggot racing track

The venture came about over 35 years ago, when Barrie was on holiday, he went to a social club where he saw a man with a little board with maggots, selling tickets for £1 for people to bet on them racing, which inspired him to set up his own enterprise.

He built his own six-lane track and decided to fundraise money for the Sea Cadets charity in a fun and unexpected way with Maggots on Tour.

The 75-year-old said: “They are so unpredictable, you never know what they will do, they will go right up to the finish line, turn around, and come back so they haven't won.

“It is similar to horse racing on TV, but even in real horse racing there's cheating, but you can't cheat with maggots because you just don't know what they'll do.”

The race’s event format includes six booths opened prior to the start of every race, where guests can buy £1 tickets and bet on the winning maggot.

There are six races plus the sellers’ plate, with all the winners from the previous six races racing against each other and people can either get together in groups or individually and make some big money through auctioning.

The money collected from all the tote boxes is divided equally between the winners, with 30% going to charity and administration costs.

Barrie added: “I enjoy it very music, I like the fun of seeing people's faces.

“I always try to get everyone involved in cheering for the maggots, whatever name, we try and give them names of people, common people names and we get them all shouting.

“I tell people I've been reported to the RSPM, who are Royal Society of Potatoes and Maggots.

“I try and make the best fun out of it so that people get a great night.”

Maggots on Tour can be hired for events to do events in pubs, village halls and private events by contacting Barrie on 07484 326337.