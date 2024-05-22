There was major disruption on train services this morning due to a person being hit by a train.

LNER announced that a person was hit by a train between Retford and Newark, causing all lines to be blocked - including the Grantham to Doncaster line.

The person was hit in South Muskham resulting in a road blocked and heavy traffic around the area.

LNER Azuma Train.

The lines opened shortly after but during the incident LNER experienced a major disruption across the service route and strongly advises people to avoid travelling if possible.

“Lines have now reopened. Future service alterations and cancellations will continue, please check the website for all our updated information,” said LNER’s Twitter feed.

Trains will still be running but may be heavily delayed or severely overcrowded.

💔#LNERUpdate It is with great sadness that due to a person being hit by a train between #Retford and #Newark, all lines are blocked.

Please bear with us, as soon as we have further information we will update you. https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8 pic.twitter.com/hW7fokdwG8 — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 22, 2024

Emergency services were at the scene.