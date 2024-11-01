Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A17 closed near Leadenham and Fulbeck due to two-vehicle crash

By Eloise Gilmore
-
e.gilmore@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 14:42, 01 November 2024
 | Updated: 15:08, 01 November 2024

Part of the A17 has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The A17 is shut near Fulbeck and Leadenham, with slow traffic in the area.

Lincolnshire Police is at the scene and warns drivers to “avoid the area if you can”.

Part of the A17 is closed, with slow traffic in the area. Stock picture
Part of the A17 is closed, with slow traffic in the area. Stock picture

The closure is in place from Stragglethorpe Lane to Pottergate Road, affecting traffic in both directions.

Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Transport Eloise Gilmore
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE