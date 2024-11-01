A17 closed near Leadenham and Fulbeck due to two-vehicle crash
Published: 14:42, 01 November 2024
| Updated: 15:08, 01 November 2024
Part of the A17 has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.
The A17 is shut near Fulbeck and Leadenham, with slow traffic in the area.
Lincolnshire Police is at the scene and warns drivers to “avoid the area if you can”.
The closure is in place from Stragglethorpe Lane to Pottergate Road, affecting traffic in both directions.
Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Transport Eloise Gilmore