Part of the A17 has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The A17 is shut near Fulbeck and Leadenham, with slow traffic in the area.

Lincolnshire Police is at the scene and warns drivers to “avoid the area if you can”.

Part of the A17 is closed, with slow traffic in the area. Stock picture

The closure is in place from Stragglethorpe Lane to Pottergate Road, affecting traffic in both directions.