Train lines have reopened after a vehicle hit a railway bridge earlier today (Wednesday, November 13).

A railway bridge on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, was struck this morning.

All lines have now reopened, but disruption is still expected until at least noon due to “severe congestion build up” of trains.

The railway bridge has been struck by a vehicle. Photo: RSM Photography

Trains may be cancelled, delayed up to an hour or changed.

The railway bridge in Harlaxton Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

For LNER passengers, they can use tickets on the following trains:

• Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly / Edinburgh

• CrossCountry between Sheffield / Doncaster / Leeds / York and Newcastle / Edinburgh

• East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield

• Great Northern / Thameslink between London Kings Cross / Stevenage and Peterborough

• TransPennine Express between Manchester / Leeds and York / Newcastle / Edinburgh

Passengers are advised to check their journey times.