Major train disruption due to overhead wire damage at Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 07:46, 03 September 2024

Trains are disrupted due to a fault.

There is damage to the overhead wires at Grantham, meaning trains may be cancelled or severely delayed.

The disruption is expected to last until at least 12pm.

The routes affected are:

• East Midlands Railway between Nottingham and Boston / Grantham Skegness, and between Norwich and Sheffield / Liverpool Lime Street

• Grand Central services to / from London Kings Cross

• Hull Trains services to / from London Kings Cross

• LNER services to / from London Kings Cross

• Lumo services to / from London Kings Cross

Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.

