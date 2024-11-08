The A1 between Stamford and Grantham will have closures in place for nearly three months.

Resurfacing will be carried out overnight from mid-January until the end of March.

The area being improved is from South Witham to Little Ponton.

The A1 at South Witham. Photo: RSM Photography

An official diversion route involves the A606 through Oakham and the A607 through Melton Mowbray.

This will be in place overnight from 8pm until 6am.

How many accidents are there on the A1 in Lincolnshire and Rutland?

As well as resurfacing, road markings and signs will be improved, vegetation will be cleared and maintenance carried out on the laybys.