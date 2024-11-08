Home   Grantham   News   Article

A1 between Stamford and Grantham to close for three months in 2025

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:37, 08 November 2024

The A1 between Stamford and Grantham will have closures in place for nearly three months.

Resurfacing will be carried out overnight from mid-January until the end of March.

The area being improved is from South Witham to Little Ponton.

The A1 at South Witham. Photo: RSM Photography
An official diversion route involves the A606 through Oakham and the A607 through Melton Mowbray.

This will be in place overnight from 8pm until 6am.

As well as resurfacing, road markings and signs will be improved, vegetation will be cleared and maintenance carried out on the laybys.

