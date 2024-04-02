Major road upgrades are on the horizon for a village high street in May.

The B1174 through Great Gonerby will be completely overhauled as part of a series of works kicking off a year-long focus on the Grantham area.

Scheduled to commence just after the first May bank holiday, the works will also include a new pedestrian crossing near the junction with Long Street.

Great Gonerby High Street. | Image: Google Streetview

Starting on Tuesday, May 7, and lasting for up to four weeks, the construction will entail night-time road closures on the B1174 High Street and temporary traffic signals during daytime hours, with additional closures on Gonerby Road following later in the month.

Despite inevitable disruptions, efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience, with noise levels kept to a minimum after 11pm.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m really excited to start our year of Grantham area road improvements with a set of works on the B1174.

The diversions which will be in place while the High Street is worked on.

“These improvements will see the High Street section of the B1174 in Great Gonerby fully rebuilt from the ground up, with a full rebuild of a failing section of Gonerby Road immediately after,” he explained.

He called the new puffin crossing, which will include six new traffic signal heads, a “very welcomed piece of infrastructure that residents will be excited to see”.

Coun Alexander Maughan, county councillor for Hough, said he was “delighted” by the news.

The diversions in place while Gonerby Road is worked on.

“Residents have been calling for an upgraded pedestrian crossing at Great Gonerby High Street for many years,” he said.

The local parish council will be supporting the scheme with a contribution.

“The new crossing with traffic lights will make a great improvement to pedestrian safety, both at peak school times and other times of the day where traffic is busy,” said Councillor Maughan.

“I am also pleased that the county council is taking this opportunity to resurface the roads on the approach to the new crossing, which are in much need of repairs.”

Roadworks are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 7, lasting for approximately four weeks.

The B1174 High Street will witness night-time road closures and temporary traffic signals during the day, with a 24/7 signal operation planned for a week starting from Saturday, May 18.

Similarly, Gonerby Road will experience night-time closures from Monday, May 20, onwards.