When thinking of holidaying in the Middle East most people automatically think of Dubai, which has proved very popular with the glitterati and influencers over the last few years, writes Lynne Page of The Holiday Village.

The first time I travelled to the United Arab Emirates was to its capital, Abu Dhabi. It’s a city which blends tradition with modern innovation, offering it’s visitors a captivating journey through it’s diverse landscapes, rich culture and luxurious experiences.

Abu Dhabi has an iconic skyline adorned with architectural marvels such as the world famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one for the modern wonders of the world. It is a breathtaking masterpiece of Islamic architecture adorned with intricate marble work, exquisite chandeliers, and the world’s largest hand-woven carpet. It really does have to be seen to be believed.

There is also a version of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi that showcases art and artifacts from around the world in the most stunning setting.

If you would prefer to escape the hustle and bustle of the city then you can make your way to the Abu Desert and embark on a desert safari, experience the thrill of dune bashing, camel riding and sandboarding against the backdrop of golden sands and crimson sunsets. You can even choose to spend the night under the stars at a desert camp and indulge in traditional Arabian culture and enjoy a traditional Arabic feast complete with aromatic grilled meats, freshly baked and decadent desserts.

There are also several pristine islands with turquoise waters. Yas Island is home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and the Yas Marina Circuit, where you can experience the adrenaline rush of Formula 1 racing. If you prefer something a bit more sedate then Saadiyat Island offers stunning beaches, world class resorts and the promise marine conservation at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Course.

Abu Dhabi really does offer something for everybody and, even though I have been twice, I look forward to visiting again in the not too distant future.