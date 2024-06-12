Home   Grantham   News   Article

Man, 20, believed to be in Grantham area wanted on recall to prison

By Katie Green
-
Published: 11:56, 12 June 2024

A 20-year-old man is wanted on recall to prison.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to find Blake Searle as he has not complied with his release conditions.

He is thought to be in or around the Grantham area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 24000305764.

Blake Searle.
People can also email joseph.cady@lincs.police.uk, with the incident number in the subject line or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

