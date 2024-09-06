A man has been sentenced in court following a serious car crash last year.

Jamie Tucker, 21, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury in a crash through careless driving following a crash on July 22, 2023 on the A15 near Cranwell.

Tucker, of Eastgate, Sleaford, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday).

Lincoln Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Maps

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for one year, 60 hours unpaid work and disqualified for driving for 18 months until an extended test is passed.