Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Sleaford man sentenced following serious crash on A15 near Cranwell in 2023

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 16:29, 06 September 2024

A man has been sentenced in court following a serious car crash last year.

Jamie Tucker, 21, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury in a crash through careless driving following a crash on July 22, 2023 on the A15 near Cranwell.

Tucker, of Eastgate, Sleaford, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday).

Lincoln Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Maps
Lincoln Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Maps

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for one year, 60 hours unpaid work and disqualified for driving for 18 months until an extended test is passed.

Courts Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Sleaford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE