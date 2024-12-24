A former Grantham man will go on trial after he denied two charges of intentional strangulation and a robbery.

Keia Hull, 29, now of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to seven offences during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court today (December 24).

The charges include two offences of intentional strangulation on October 22 and November 1 this year.

Lincoln Crown Court

A robbery of an E-scooter on October 22 and the theft of a mobile phone between September 1 and November 25, 2024.

A charge of assault by beating is alleged to have occurred on November 1, an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on November 25 and a common assault between October 17 and November 25 this year.

All seven charges are alleged to have been against the same female victim.

Recorder David Brooke KC adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on May 27 next year.

Recorder Brooke told Hull: "You have pleaded not guilty as is your right. Your trial will go ahead on May 27."

Hull was remanded into custody until his trial.