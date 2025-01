A 35-year-old man has been arrested for drug driving.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the A1 near Little Ponton last night (Monday, January 27), after two cars crashed just before 8pm.

A man, 35, was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs after he failed a roadside drug test.

Two vehicles crashed on the A1 near Little Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic was at a standstill on the A1 near Little Ponton. Photo: Jerry Wright

Officers said those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.