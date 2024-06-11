A 40-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences including theft, assault and driving offences.

Adrian Lagdon, of no fixed address, has been charged with nine offences including causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), causing actual bodily harm (ABH), non-fatal strangulation, theft in a dwelling, driving without insurance, driving whilst unfit, aggravated vehicle taking and two counts of shop theft.

These charges are in relation to several incidents within the Grantham area.

Lagdon is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on July 8. Picture: iStock

Two incidents relate to reports at a property in Heath Lane Corner, Sudbrook, last Thursday (June 6), where a man assaulted another man, before stealing his car at around 3pm that day.

The man is then alleged to have returned at around 11pm the same day and further assaulted the same man and another man at the property, before leaving in the stolen car taking personal belongings from the first victim.

All of the men are believed to have been known to each other. A woman, 45, was also arrested in connection with the assault on the first male and the theft of the vehicle.

She has since been released on police bail while officers carry out further investigations.

Lagdon was also charged in connection to an incident where the stolen vehicle failed to stop just before 1am on Friday, June 7 at Gonerby Moor.

One shop theft relates to reports of alcohol being stolen from the Co-op in Barrowby on February 24.

The other theft charge relates to laundry products reported stolen from Farm Foods in Grantham on March 7.

Lagdon appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday, June 10) and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, July 8.