A Long Bennington man is to face a crown court trial accused of assaulting a woman who suffered a fractured sternum.

Ben Taylor, 30, of Church Street, Long Bennington, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The complainant is alleged to have suffered a fractured breastbone during the incident on September 21 last year.

Defence barrister Paul O'Shea told the hearing that Mr Taylor maintained he was acting in self defence and asked for his case to be adjourned for trial.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning July. 21

The trial is expected to last two days.

Mr Taylor was granted bail on condition that he does not contact the complainant or visit her address.