A 42-year-old man accused of robbing a cash box from a cash-in-transit van near a town building society has been sent to crown court for trial.

Dale Sumner, of Water Lane, Ancaster, appeared before officials at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 27) following the incident earlier this week.

The case has been sent to crown court for trial and he has been bailed with conditions.

| Image: Google Streetview

The next hearing will be on April 25.

Sumner was arrested on Monday (March 25) evening following the incident which occurred between 1am and 2am that day.

The robbery was reported to have taken place when the van was parked by Nationwide Building Society in Grantham.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and it is believed that the cash box did not contain any money.

He was charged by officers in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

If anyone still has any information that would be helpful, they are urged to email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 11 of March 25.