A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to a four-vehicle crash on Dysart Road, Grantham, just after 8am today (Tuesday).

One of the drivers, a man aged 45, has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Emergency services are at the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers say minor injuries were sustained in the crash.

The road has now reopened, however traffic is still slow and delays still remain as the incident was where roadworks are taking place.

The AA reports the delays are “not helped by the temporary lights and lane closures”.