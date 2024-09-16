A man who was caught with nearly 2,000 indecent images of children after police searched his home was given a suspended jail sentence.

Macaulay Tennant, 28, of Welland Court, Grantham, was arrested in November 2021 following intelligence from the National Crime Agency.

Lincoln Crown Court heard officers seized a computer tower and mobile phone belonging to Tennant after executing a search warrant at his home.

Lincoln Crown Court

Examination of the two devices revealed 1,991 indecent images of children including a small number of videos had been downloaded.

Of those images a significant number were in the most serous category of A, the court heard.

These included sexual acts with very young children.

Tennant, who had no previous convictions, gave two no comment interviews to the police but pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in August.

A psychiatric report confirmed Tennant suffered from a number of conditions including autism which had contributed to his offending.

In his interview with the Probation Service, Tennant admitted being disgusted at his behaviour and said he was glad at being caught as he could now get help.

The Probation Service concluded Tennant was suitable for rehabilitation and a low risk of re-offending.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Tennant: "You did know and you do know what you were doing, and that it was wrong."

But Judge Sjloin Knight said she was satisfied that Tennant had shown remorse and was suitable for rehabilitation.

Tennant was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years and must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work in the community and 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.