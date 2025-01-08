Man charged after bicycle assault on woman in Grantham
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault involving a bicycle earlier this week.
Ben Smith, of Oakleigh Road, Grantham, faces a charge of actual bodily harm and seven counts of harassment through breach of a restraining order following the incident on Monday (January 6).
He has been remanded in custody until sentencing, the date of which is yet to be determined.
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage following the incident in Barrowby Road, Grantham, sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm.
It is alleged the man assaulted a woman by hitting her with a bicycle before pushing her over and continuing to attack her.
Anyone with information should email joanna.clegg@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 534 of January 6.