Man charged after bicycle assault on woman in Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 16:37, 08 January 2025

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault involving a bicycle earlier this week.

Ben Smith, of Oakleigh Road, Grantham, faces a charge of actual bodily harm and seven counts of harassment through breach of a restraining order following the incident on Monday (January 6).

He has been remanded in custody until sentencing, the date of which is yet to be determined.

Lincolnshire Police have charged a man. Photo: Stock
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage following the incident in Barrowby Road, Grantham, sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm.

It is alleged the man assaulted a woman by hitting her with a bicycle before pushing her over and continuing to attack her.

Anyone with information should email joanna.clegg@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 534 of January 6.

