A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault.

Tommy Smith, of Oakleigh Road, Grantham, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) wounding with intent after a woman, who is in her 20s, allegedly suffered jaw injuries.

Smith is accused of the assault following an incident on May 15 in East Avenue, Grantham, where he allegedly punched the victim at around 3.40pm that day, resulting in the injuries.

Lincolnshire Police officers later arrested Smith and charged him on Sunday (July 7) and he was remanded for a hearing yesterday (Monday).

He was then remanded into custody.

Smith will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court, but a date is yet to be confirmed.