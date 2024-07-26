A man charged with burglary, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article will appear in crown court.

James Mashford, 44, of Avenue Road, Grantham, faces accusations of breaking into a home, sexually assaulting a woman, and stealing a wallet and mobile phone.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sent to Lincoln Crown Court at 10am on August 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Maps

He will remain in custody until that date.

Lincolnshire Police is currently looking for any witnesses to the alleged crime which occurred between 1am and 1.45am on Wednesday (July 24), on Riverside and Welham Street.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who might have seen a man in the area or has relevant video footage to come forward.

In a statement yesterday, a force spokesperson said: “We would like to hear about any information you might have, no matter how small, such as a physical description of anyone in the area, information about clothing you might have seen someone wearing, or any activity you may have thought was suspicious.”

“We are particularly keen to view any recorded video footage and are asking you to check your cameras if you had one operating and where in that area.”

Contact DC Chris Hughes at Chris.Hughes2@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 27 of July 24.