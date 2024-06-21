A man has appeared in front of magistrates today after being charged over incidents involving the theft of cash and cards and two bikes.

Lincolnshire Police have charged Lee Grey, 42, of Great Northern Court, Grantham, with aggravated burglary and two counts of bicycle theft.

The incidents, all occurring in May, involved the theft of a wallet, cash, and bank cards from a residence on May 18 and two bicycles from the Discovery Retail Park on May 10 and 18, valued at £400 and £368 respectively.

Police news

Grey was also charged with failing to provide a drugs testing sample.

"Lee Grey was charged at just before 11pm last night following interviews with detectives," a police statement said.

Following his appearance at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Friday), he has been remanded and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on July 22.