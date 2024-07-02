A man has been charged with drink driving and failing to cooperate with police after a breath test revealed “astonishing” readings.

Tomas Luksas, 38, of Front Street, Barnby in Willows, Newark, has been charged with failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the legal alcohol limit.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit (RPU) intercepted the vehicle for suspected drink-driving at Gonerby Moor Services, near Grantham, just before 12pm on Sunday.

The readings reached more than 200 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

Social media reports from the force said the driver had “been reportedly straddling both lanes and the front seat passenger was seen helping steer the car”.

The driver was arrested for failing to provide a roadside breath test and taken into custody, where later tests revealed results of 209 and 203 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. He was nearly six times higher than the legal limit of 35.

The force said on social media that the numbers “astonishing”.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The authorities launched their summer road safety campaign on Friday, which will spell out the dangers of the #Fatal5 behaviours, including drink/drug driving.

On average, 1,899 people are killed or seriously injured as a result of drink or drug driving each year in the UK.

“That’s why we won’t tolerate it on our roads. Actions have consequences,” said the force.

Tomas has since been released on bail and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court at a later date.