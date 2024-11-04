A man has died following a collision on the A17 on Friday (November 1).

The incident, between a silver Seat Alhambra and an HGV, took place just after 2pm and between the Brant Broughton and Leadenham turn-off.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Seat sadly sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses. PHOTO: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have said that his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.

Investigators in the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage, to come forward.

Please email sciuinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 284 of November 11, or call 101.