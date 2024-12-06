A 48-year-old man who denies four charges of rape will go on trial in March.

Savas Eksili, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to four rape charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the Grantham area between January 15 2021 and September 3 this year.

Lincoln Crown Court

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on March 17 2025.

The trial is expected to last five days.

Mr Eksili, who listened to the hearing via a Turkish interpreter, was remanded back into custody.

He will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 10 March next year.