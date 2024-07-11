Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham man found guilty of 3 assault charges and not guilty of raping a girl under 13

By Katie Green
Published: 12:10, 11 July 2024

A man has been found guilty of multiple assault charges, but not guilty of rape.

Nicholas Manning, 50, has been found guilty of three charges of assault by touch of a girl under 13 years old and guilty of assault by penetration of a girl under 13 years old.

Manning, of Edwards Street, Grantham, was also found not guilty of raping a girl under 13 years old and not guilty of assault by touch of a girl under 13 years old.

Nicholas Manning, 50, of Edwards Street, Grantham, appeared in Lincoln Crown Court for trial over eight days.
The charges, which relate to offences committed on January 2, were heard in Lincoln Crown Court over an eight day trial.

Manning is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, August 16.

