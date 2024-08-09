A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse offences.

Lincoln Crown Court imposed the sentence on Raimondas Vimbaras of Dysart Road, Grantham, today (Friday, August 9).

The defendent admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Raimondas Vimbaras.

These incidents occurred in July and August of 2023.

In addition to the prison term, Vimbaras received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting ten years and will be registered on the sex offenders register for the same period.

Detective Constable Stewart Humm of Lincolnshire Police praised the courage of those who came forward during the investigation.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire, and we will pursue all lines of enquiry to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

Lincolnshire Police is encouraging anyone affected by sexual offences to report incidents, even if they are not yet ready to speak to the police.

More information and support are available on the Lincolnshire Police website for those who need it.