A man who admitted a charge of rape was today jailed for seven years and five months.

Reece Doughty, 27, of Albion Place, Grantham, changed his plea to guilty during the second day of his trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

He also admitted a second offence of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Lincoln Crown Court

Andrew Vout KC, prosecuting, told jurors that the rape occurred in the Autumn of 2023 when the adult female victim was asleep.

Mr Vout explained: "She had not consented to this. She had never agreed to anything like this."

The pair later exchanged messages on Snapchat, Mr Vout told the jury.

Reece Doughty

In one of those messages, the victim asked Doughty: "Do you not think I should be awake for that?"

An impact statement from the victim, who cannot be named by law, was read out in court by Mr Vout.

In her statement, the victim described how she had suffered trauma and misery.

She also described how she had been left stripped of confidence and "not feeling like a woman".

The court heard Doughty had no previous criminal convictions.

Anna Soubry, mitigating on his behalf, argued no violence was used during the rape.

"He wants to make it plain to her that he is very sorry," Miss Soubry added.

"He certainly does want help and assistance, and will use his time in prison."

Miss Soubry explained: "The jury won't know this but he has been in prison since his arrest.

"That has been tough for someone who has never been in trouble before."

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said it was plain that Doughty's offending would have a long lasting impact on his victim and had left her "terrorised" and in constant fear of violence.

The judge has also made a restraining order which prevents Doughty from ever contacting the victim, and ordered Doughty to register as a sex offender for life.

