A 28-year-old man has been jailed after he was caught taking driving theory tests for other people.

Aaron Kumar, previously of Oadby, has admitted to six counts of fraud by false representation at Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) centres across the country, including in Grantham and Corby.

Over a three-year period Kumar would charge his clients £250 plus expenses and was finally caught on January 15 last year when staff at Corby’s test centre recognised him.

The Grantham DVSA centre

He was busy completing the test when police officers arrived.

When asked whether he had given his real name, he said yes, before quickly admitting his real identity when challenged.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with six offences, and after pleading guilty at an earlier court hearing, he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 21, where he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison.

Aaron Kumar

Investigating officer PC Harry Cory said: “I am pleased that Aaron Kumar has been jailed as it goes to show that economic crime does not pay and that you will eventually be caught and brought to justice.

“I hope he reflects on his actions during his time in prison in order to make better choices when he is out.

“The people paying Kumar to take these tests should be ashamed of themselves.

“The driving theory test exists for a reason and to try and pay your way out of taking one is disgraceful.

“Driving is a privilege which is earnt through both a theory and practical test and no one should be able to skip out on either.”



