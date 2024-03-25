A man who sexually assaulted a child has been jailed for nearly five years.

Adam Raado 43, of no fixed address was sentenced for digital penetration and sexual touching when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (March 22).

The 43-year-old was jailed for four years and nine months.

Adam Raado.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was added to the Violent and Sex Offender Register for life.

He committed the crimes in 2022 near Grantham, with his sentences for each charge running concurrently.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said similar behaviour would “not be tolerated in Lincolnshire”.

“We will do everything within our power to bring criminals who abuse children to justice,” they said.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this case and helped gather evidence for this successful prosecution and sentence.

“We hope that this result gives Raado’s victim some sense of closure and would encourage anyone who has experienced anything similar to get in touch with us.”

The force urged victims of rape or sexual assault to report it as soon as possible.

For those not ready to talk to the police, however, they can visit the force’s support page for more information on organisations which can be contacted in confidence.

Victims can report rape and sexual assault cases here.

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe,” said the force.