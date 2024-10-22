A man convicted of a string of sexual offences against a young girl has been jailed for ten and half years.

Stephen Cherry, 50, will also serve a 12-month period of extended licence after he is released from prison.

Cherry was found guilty of 11 offences, including sexually assaulting a child aged under 13, sexual activity with a child and one charge of oral rape, after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year.

Lincoln Crown Court

His sentence in August could not be reported because Cherry had faced another trial against a second female complainant in December.

But Cherry today (Tuesday, October 22) entered guilty pleas to two charges of sexual assault on the second adult victim.

Cherry, formerly of Shanklin Drive, Grantham, will be sentenced for those matters on November 8 after an impact statement is taken from the victim.

Stephen Cherry

Following Cherry's guilty pleas Judge James House KC lifted the restrictions on reporting his earlier trial.

The first complainant, who can not be named, had come forward in 2022 when she realised she had been the victim of sexual abuse after watching a television show and receiving sex education at school.

She revealed that Cherry "made her do things" and was interviewed by specially trained police officers.

Jurors heard Cherry touched the girl over her clothing and found him guilty of an oral rape on the child which lasted just "one or two seconds."

In her impact statement, which was read out in court, the victim described how she now felt uncomfortable around men and avoided people who looked like the defendant in the street.

She added: "Reporting this to the police brought everything back to me."

John McNally, mitigating for Cherry, said he had continued to deny his offending after his trial but asked the court to take into account his general character.

Mr McNally argued there were some boundaries to his offending - such as his touching ‘over clothing’.

The court heard Cherry was also devoted to his own son.

"He has literally lost everything," Mr McNally added.

Passing sentence the judge told Cherry it was clear his offending had caused significant harm to his victim.