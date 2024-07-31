Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Foston man handed suspended sentence at Lincoln Crown Court following assault charges including ABH

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:12, 31 July 2024

A man has received a suspended sentence for three charges, including two for causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Mark Bagworth, 55, of Wilkinson Road, Foston, was handed a 23-month suspended sentence for two years at Lincoln Crown Court on July 18.

The sentence was in relation to three charges, including two for ABH and one for harassment without violence.

Mark Bagworth, of Wilkinson Road, Foston, appeared in Lincoln Crown Court on July 18.
Mark Bagworth, of Wilkinson Road, Foston, appeared in Lincoln Crown Court on July 18.

Bagworth pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Courts Crime Grantham Lincs Surrounding Area Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE