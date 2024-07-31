Foston man handed suspended sentence at Lincoln Crown Court following assault charges including ABH
Published: 12:12, 31 July 2024
A man has received a suspended sentence for three charges, including two for causing actual bodily harm (ABH).
Mark Bagworth, 55, of Wilkinson Road, Foston, was handed a 23-month suspended sentence for two years at Lincoln Crown Court on July 18.
The sentence was in relation to three charges, including two for ABH and one for harassment without violence.
Bagworth pleaded guilty to all three charges.