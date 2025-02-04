A teenager has pleaded guilty to brandishing a large knife at retail park, as well as possessing cocaine.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to Lady Bay Retail Park, on Meadow Lane, Nottingham, following a confrontation between a group of people around 4.25pm on Wednesday last week (January 29).

No one was hurt during the incident, and a 19-year-old man, Sebastian Neil, of Squires Grove, Bingham, was charged with affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

Nottinghamshire Police. Stock image

He was also charged with possession of a Class A drug after cocaine was found during searches.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 31) where he pleaded guilty to the offences. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on February 21.

Detective Constable Juliana Gourlay, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident but we understand it will have caused concern among the people who witnessed it.

“I hope they are at least reassured by our quick and efficient response which has seen Neil placed before magistrates. He has admitted these serious offences and is now in custody awaiting sentencing.

“Anyone who takes the decision to carry a knife is putting themselves and anyone they come into contact with at greater risk of harm.

“They can also expect a robust response from officers.

“We still want to speak to the other people involved in this incident so I’d urge anyone with information to please call 101, quoting incident 479 of 29 January 2025.

“Information can also be given in confidence via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”