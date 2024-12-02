Officers are investigating a report that a group of men forced their way into a property after punching a man.

The incident occurred on Saturday (November 30) after a man and woman walking their dog on Wimberley Way, South Witham, noticed a group of men behind them.

Upon approaching their home, the men are said to have confronted the couple, punching the man before entering the property and searching it.

They were reportedly wielding baseball bats.

They stole a small quantity of drugs from the property before leaving.

The incident was reported to police at about 6.05pm.

Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary and are urging homeowners to check CCTV or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the police by email, quoting incident 315 of November 30.