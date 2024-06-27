A three-vehicle crash on the A1 has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries.

A black Volvo 121 lorry, black Ford Puma car and black Mercedes-Benz C200 car crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Long Bennington yesterday (Wednesday, June 26) at about 11.50pm.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The A1 heading towards Newark. Photo: RSM Photography

No one else involved in the crash was injured.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and vehicles were recovered.

It was re-opened fully at about 6.15am today (Thursday, June 27).

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage, to e-mail PC Phil McAllister at phil.mcallister@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 634 of June 26.



