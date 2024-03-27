A man has been convicted of murder after shooting his partner in the head.

Carrie Slater, aged 37, suffered a gunshot wound to her head at her bungalow in Kings Road, Long Clawson, on September 21 of last year.

Richard Basson, 45, was convicted of Ms Slater’s murder at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) and is due to be sentenced today (Wednesday, March 27).

Richard Basson.

Emergency services were called to the Kings Road home just before 6.45pm on September 21 after Basson made a 999 phone call in which he said Ms Slater, who grew up in Grantham, had been “stabbed in the face with a pool cue”.

In the 999 call, Basson claimed he “didn’t mean to stab her” and she “walked straight into it with her head down”.

On arrival, officers found Ms Slater with significant injuries to her head in a bedroom of the home.

Carrie Slater.

While she received treatment, Basson stayed outside the bungalow and refused to co-operate with Leicestershire Police officers.

However, he did disclose he was responsible for causing her injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a routine search of the bungalow and found a self-loading pistol and four rounds of ammunition – two live and two spent – in the back garden.

After arriving at hospital, Ms Slater underwent scans and it became clear her injuries were caused by a gunshot wound.

She was placed on life support and two days later on September 23, it was withdrawn and she was pronounced dead.

Basson, who remained in custody, was further arrested on suspicion of her murder. He was charged the following day.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, was the senior investigating officer.

She said: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Carrie’s family and loved ones, who I know are still struggling to come to terms with their loss and understand why Carrie was killed.

“Only Basson knows why he killed a woman he claimed to love.

“He’s never explained his actions. He’s never shown any remorse for killing another person.”