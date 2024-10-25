A man who stabbed his brother with a bread knife "in the heat of the moment" was spared a jail sentence.

Louis Young, 41, was given a two year community order after a judge accepted he was suffering from a long term brain injury which impacted his ability to behave in a proportionate manner.

Lincoln Crown Court heard police were called to the address Young shared with his mother in Peterborough Close, Grantham, on the afternoon of June 29.

Steven Taylor, prosecuting, said Young had been involved in argument with his brother Russell who had called at the property to take their mother shopping.

Mr Taylor said Russell Young was angry that his brother had been shouting at their mother for around two hours and admitted pushing him on two occasions on the stairs and in the kitchen.

The court heard Louis Young responded by picking up a bread knife after he was cornered in the kitchen and lunging with the blade towards his brother.

Russell Young was stabbed in the hand after he opened his palm to defend the blow, Mr Taylor said.

The injury was wrapped to stop the bleeding and the police were called.

Mr Taylor said Russell Young gave a statement but made it clear he would not attend court to give evidence against his brother.

"I believe it was all in the heat of the moment," Russell Young explained. "I believe he intended to stab me but not to kill me.

"It was all to do with his head injury."

The court heard Louis Young suffered a long term brain injury as a result of a car collision in 2007 and had no previous convictions.

Young, of Peterborough Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful wounding on June 29 this year.

Anna Soubry, mitigating for Young, urged the court to take into account his medical history.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Young he had seen a lot of reports on him and he was satisfied that his brain injury had impaired his ability to deal with stressful situations and behave in a proportionate manner.

Young was sentenced to a two year community order and must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.