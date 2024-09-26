A popular mannequin graveyard is set to host a one-night-only mysterious and intriguing Halloween event to be turned into a film.

On Saturday (October 26), people are invited to experience the “most grotesque Halloween” at Mannakin Hall in Fulbeck for its — The Brain Float Retreat event.

The event follows the story of a group that was promised the miracle cure for a pain-free eternal life, many went to the Brain Float Retreat but no one returned.

Mannakin Hall, Fulbeck. Copyright: George-Parish

The Brain Float people are back again and it is visitors have the chance to investigate what happened all those years ago.

Roz Edwards, owner of Mannakin Hall said: “There will be a lot of not being too sure what is coming next, without giving the game away I think that is the best way to describe it.

“The name of the retreat is a bit of a sarcastic move towards all of these things that are too good to be true, like miracle scams.

“I am really excited for this year’s event because due to an injury, I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it but I am excited that an idea just popped up and we said let’s just go for it.”

This year’s event will be filmed and turned into a film as a way of honouring Roz’s dad who died 11 years ago and was a film maker.

In past years, the event lasted for two to three days, however, the owner decided that this year would be a one-night-only event to keep its mystery and excitement contained within the Mannakin Hall’s gates.

Mannakin mountain. Photo: George Parish

A collection of spooky hands at Mannakin Hall. Photo: Liam R. Findlay

From 7pm to 11pm, those who dare take part in the event will explore and hopefully discover the secrets behind the Brain Float Retreat.

There will be a food stall and bar serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Roz wrote on the website: “Did they really go missing, or are the answers within the walls of this abandoned military base?

“Only you can find out, if you dare to venture into the latest miracle cure scam, discover the secrets and maybe, just maybe be able to get home afterwards.”